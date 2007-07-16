This journal is jointly published by the OECD and the Centre for International Research on Economic Tendency Surveys (CIRET) to promote the exchange of knowledge and information on economic cycle research. This issue features articles on consumer sentiment surveys, deviation cycles in manufacturing, comparing probability forecasts in Markov Regime Switching Business Cycle Models, improving timeliness for short-term economic statistics, and cyclical fluctuations in CIS economies.
Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis, Volume 3, No. 1, 2007
Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis