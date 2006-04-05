Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis, Volume 2, No. 3, 2005

The Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis is jointly published by the OECD and the Centre for International Research on Economic Tendency Surveys (CIRET) to promote the exchange of knowledge and information on theoretical and operational aspects of economic cycle research, involving both measurement and analysis. This issue includes articles on quantifying inflation expectations, detection of the industrial business cycle, spatial and temporal times series conversion, extracting a common cycle from series with different frequency, and the Ifo businesss cycle clock.