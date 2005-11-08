Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis, Volume 2, No.2, 2005

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/jbcma-v2005-2-en
Authors
Centre for International Research on Economic Tendency Surveys, OECD
Tags
Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis
Edited by Günter Poser
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Poser, G. (ed.) (2005), Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis, Volume 2, No.2, 2005, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/jbcma-v2005-2-en.
Go to top