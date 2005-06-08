Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis, Volume 2, No. 1, 2005

The Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis is jointly published by the OECD and the Centre for International Research on Economic Tendency Surveys (CIRET) to promote the exchange of knowledge and information on theoretical and operational aspects of economic cycle research, involving both measurement and analysis. This issue includes articles on a monthly Business Cycle Chronology, out of sample performance of leading indicators, benchmarking systems of seasonally adjusted time series, and the new ISAE manufacturing survey.



