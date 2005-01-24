Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis, Volume 1, No. 3, 2004

Reconsidering the Evidence: Are Euro Area Business Cycles Converging?
Michael Massmann and James Mitchell 275
Business Cycle Indexes: Does a Heap of Data Help?
Robert Inklaar, Jan Jacobs and Ward Romp 309
Real-time Data and Business Cycle Analysis in Germany
Jörg Döpke 337
Revision of National Accounts: Swedish Expenditure Accounts and GDP
Lars-Erik Öller and Karl-Gustav Hansson 363
Reports
The New Bank Lending Survey of the Eurosystem: Interpretation
and Use of First Results for Germany
Hannah Sabine Hempell 387
OECD and CIRET News – 2004/3 409