Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis, Volume 1, No. 3, 2004

Reconsidering the Evidence: Are Euro Area Business Cycles Converging?

Michael Massmann and James Mitchell 275

Business Cycle Indexes: Does a Heap of Data Help?

Robert Inklaar, Jan Jacobs and Ward Romp 309

Real-time Data and Business Cycle Analysis in Germany

Jörg Döpke 337

Revision of National Accounts: Swedish Expenditure Accounts and GDP

Lars-Erik Öller and Karl-Gustav Hansson 363

Reports

The New Bank Lending Survey of the Eurosystem: Interpretation

and Use of First Results for Germany

Hannah Sabine Hempell 387

OECD and CIRET News – 2004/3 409