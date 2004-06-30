The Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis is jointly published by the OECD and CIRET to promote the exchange of knowledge and information on theoretical and operational aspects of economic cycle research, involving both measurement and analysis. This issue includes articles on consumer sentiment, the leading economic index, cyclical turning points, and markow switching models.
Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis, Volume 1, No. 2, 2004
