Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Japan's New Growth Strategy to Create Demand and Jobs

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg58z5z007b-en
Authors
Randall S. Jones, Byungseo Yoo
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jones, R. and B. Yoo (2011), “Japan's New Growth Strategy to Create Demand and Jobs”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 890, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg58z5z007b-en.
Go to top