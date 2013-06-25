Skip to main content
Italy and the Euro Area Crisis

Securing Fiscal Sustainability and Financial Stability
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44ssrpqdxq-en
Authors
Oliver Denk
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Denk, O. (2013), “Italy and the Euro Area Crisis: Securing Fiscal Sustainability and Financial Stability”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1065, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44ssrpqdxq-en.
