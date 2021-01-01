Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan 5th Round of Monitoring: Pilot Performance Indicators, OECD Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia

At its 24th meeting in March 2019 the ACN Steering Group endorsed the outline of the Work Programme for 2020-2024, which provides for the new approach for the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan monitoring based on performance indicators. The ACN Secretariat has prepared the AntiCorruption Performance Indicators in consultation with the Expert Group, ACN countries and partners. The document was endorsed for pilot monitoring at the 25th Steering Group meeting held virtually on 28th May, 2020. Further, the Steering Group approved the amendments to the document, including Performance Area 7 Public Procurement and changes in several indicators by written procedure on 30 November, 2020.