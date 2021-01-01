Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan 5th Round of Monitoring: Pilot Overview and Procedures, OECD Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia

At its 24th meeting in March 2019, the ACN Steering Group adopted the outline of the ACN Work Programme 2020-2024, that defines the ACN Performance Indicators as basis for the 5th Round of Monitoring under the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan. At its 25th meeting in May 2020, the Steering Group decided to test the ACN Performance Indicators in the Pilot to finalise them for the launch of the 5th Round of Monitoring in 2021. This document outlines the methodology and the procedures of the Pilot in line with the IAP peer review methodology. The methodology for the 5th round of monitoring will be developed separately, based on the lessons learnt and the results of the Pilot.