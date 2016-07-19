Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Israel's Green Tax on Cars

Lessons in Environmental Policy Reform
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv5rmnq9wg-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), “Israel's Green Tax on Cars: Lessons in Environmental Policy Reform”, OECD Environment Policy Papers, No. 5, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv5rmnq9wg-en.
Go to top