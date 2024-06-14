Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Is There a Future for Capital Income Taxation?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/351474527568
Authors
Jack M. Mintz
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Mintz, J. (1992), “Is There a Future for Capital Income Taxation?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 108, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/351474527568.
Go to top