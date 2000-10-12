Skip to main content
Inward Investment and Technical Progress in the UK Manufacturing Sector

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/171541878788
Florence Hubert, Nigel Pain
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Hubert, F. and N. Pain (2000), “Inward Investment and Technical Progress in the UK Manufacturing Sector”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 268, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/171541878788.
