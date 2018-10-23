This document includes background materials for a discussion on Investigative Powers in Practice held at the 2018 OECD Global Forum on Competition. It explores unannounced inspections in the digital age, limits and effectiveness of requests for information and due process in relation to evidence gathering.
Investigative Powers in Practice
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024