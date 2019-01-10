Inventory of investment measures taken between 16 September 2018 and 16 September 2019

Monitoring and exchange of information on investment policy developments has been a regular feature of the Freedom of Investment (FOI) Roundtables hosted by the OECD Investment Committee since the Roundtables’ inception in 2006. To support policy dialogue on these developments among the 62 economies invited to the Roundtables, the OECD Secretariat establishes inventories of recent developments and makes them available to the public once participating governments have had an opportunity to verify the information. The present report is part of the on-going response to this mandate. It uses the established methodology applied in earlier reports and described in the annex. It covers developments between 16 September 2018 and 15 September 2019.