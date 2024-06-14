Skip to main content
Internationalisation of Financial Markets

Some Implications for Macroeconomic Policy and for the Allocation of Capital
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/322664267766
Authors
Mitsuhiro Fukao, Masaharu Hanazaki
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Fukao, M. and M. Hanazaki (1986), “Internationalisation of Financial Markets: Some Implications for Macroeconomic Policy and for the Allocation of Capital”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 37, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/322664267766.
