International Technology Agreements for Climate Change

Analysis Based on Co-Invention Data
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9fgpw5tt9s-en
Authors
Ivan Haščič, Nick Johnstone, Nadja Kahrobaie
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Haščič, I., N. Johnstone and N. Kahrobaie (2012), “International Technology Agreements for Climate Change: Analysis Based on Co-Invention Data”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 42, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9fgpw5tt9s-en.
