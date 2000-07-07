This paper reviews recent trends in international strategic alliances, which have grown more than fivefold between 1989 and 1999 paralleling the increase in cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&As). The paper covers frequency, type, purpose and geographical patterns of international alliances during the 1990s as an important aspect of industrial globalisation and analyses sectoral trends in industries such as telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and airlines. While international alliances provide firms with strategic flexibility, enabling them to respond to changing market conditions, they can also be effective paths for achieving global scale in enterprise operations along with M&As and greenfield investment. Driving forces behind international strategic alliances include cost economising in production and R&D, strengthening market presence, and accessing intangible assets. The paper presents the recent and comprehensive data available on strategic alliances and ...
International Strategic Alliances
Their Role in Industrial Globalisation
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 May 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Working paper2 February 2024
-
Working paper14 November 2023
-
Working paper16 October 2023
-
Working paper19 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
Related publications
-
6 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
30 October 2023