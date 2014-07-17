Skip to main content
International Migration: The Relationship with Economic and Policy Factors in the Home and Destination Country

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz123h8nd7l-en
Authors
Ben Westmore
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Westmore, B. (2014), “International Migration: The Relationship with Economic and Policy Factors in the Home and Destination Country”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1140, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz123h8nd7l-en.
