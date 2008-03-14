International investment agreements set ground rules for how host governments treat foreign investors. This companion volume to International Investment Perspectives provides an unparalleled source of information on four key issues: the definition of investor and investment; the interpretation of umbrella clauses in investment agreements; coverage of environmental, labour and anti-corruption issues; and the interaction between investment and services chapters in selected regional trade agreements.
International Investment Law: Understanding Concepts and Tracking Innovations
A Companion Volume to International Investment Perspectives