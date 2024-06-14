This paper presents the specification of an investment-income model for 23 OECD countries and six non-OECD regions. The basic structure of the model -- an effective rate of return applied to the stock of foreign assets and liabilities -- is relatively simple and straightforward. A central distinction is made between dollar and non-dollar denominated foreign assets and liabilities and matrices giving estimates of the currency composition of these stocks are reported. Estimation and simulation results for the investment-income model are presented ...
International Investment-Income Determination in INTERLINK
Models for 23 OECD Countries and Six Non-OECD Regions
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
