International Investment-Income Determination in INTERLINK

Models for 23 OECD Countries and Six Non-OECD Regions
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/700735334367
Authors
David T. Coe, Richard Herd, Marie-Christine Bonnefous
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Coe, D., R. Herd and M. Bonnefous (1987), “International Investment-Income Determination in INTERLINK: Models for 23 OECD Countries and Six Non-OECD Regions”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 45, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/700735334367.
