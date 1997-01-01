Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

International Implications of European Economic and Monetary Union

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/557406211626
Authors
Norbert Funke, Mike Kennedy
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Funke, N. and M. Kennedy (1997), “International Implications of European Economic and Monetary Union”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 174, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/557406211626.
Go to top