Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

International Financial Integration and the External Positions of Euro Area Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km33sqg0m9s-en
Authors
Philip R. Lane
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lane, P. (2010), “International Financial Integration and the External Positions of Euro Area Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 830, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km33sqg0m9s-en.
Go to top