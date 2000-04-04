International Environmental Issues and the OECD 1950-2000

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has long been recognised as one of the international community’s premier economic organisations. Less well known is its extensive work and achievements in the field of environment.

Written by a former Director of Environment, this book describes the origins and evolution of the Organisation’s environmental work as well as its contributions to the resolution of major environmental issues which OECD Member nations have confronted over the second half of the Twentieth Century (e.g, acid rain, ozone depletion, chemical safety, hazardous waste management, and reconciliation of economic growth and environmental protection objectives). The author also sets out some of the key challenges that the OECD faces in maintaining a leadership role in international environmental affairs in the next millennium.