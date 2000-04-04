Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

International Environmental Issues and the OECD 1950-2000

An Historical Perspective, by Bill L. Long
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264181113-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (2000), International Environmental Issues and the OECD 1950-2000: An Historical Perspective, by Bill L. Long, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264181113-en.
Go to top