International differences in corporate taxation, foreign direct investment and tax revenue

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ddd8669b-en
Authors
Øystein Bieltvedt Skeie
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Bieltvedt Skeie, Ø. (2017), “International differences in corporate taxation, foreign direct investment and tax revenue”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1359, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ddd8669b-en.
