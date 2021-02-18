Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

International Compliance Assurance Programme

Handbook for tax administrations and MNE groups
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a44d51e2-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), International Compliance Assurance Programme: Handbook for tax administrations and MNE groups, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a44d51e2-en.
Go to top