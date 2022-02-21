Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

International comparisons of the measurement of non-market output during the COVID-19 pandemic

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/301f1306-en
Authors
John Mitchell, James Lewis, Jorrit Zwijnenburg, Rachida Dkhissi, Thomas Prendergast
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Mitchell, J. et al. (2022), “International comparisons of the measurement of non-market output during the COVID-19 pandemic”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2022/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/301f1306-en.
Go to top