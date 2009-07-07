Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Intergenerational Social Mobility in European OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/223043801483
Authors
Orsetta Causa, Sophie Dantan, Åsa Johansson
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Causa, O., S. Dantan and Å. Johansson (2009), “Intergenerational Social Mobility in European OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 709, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/223043801483.
Go to top