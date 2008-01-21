Skip to main content
Interdependencies between Monetary policy and Foreign-Exchange Intervention under Inflation Targeting

The Case of Brazil and the Czech Republic
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/245585283155
Authors
Luiz de Mello, Diego Moccero, Jean-Yves Gnabo
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
de Mello, L., D. Moccero and J. Gnabo (2008), “Interdependencies between Monetary policy and Foreign-Exchange Intervention under Inflation Targeting: The Case of Brazil and the Czech Republic”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 593, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/245585283155.
