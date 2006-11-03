Skip to main content
Interactions Between Monetary and Fiscal Policy

How Monetary Conditions Affect Fiscal Consolidation
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/414663503428
Authors
Rudiger Ahrend, Pietro Catte, Robert Price
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ahrend, R., P. Catte and R. Price (2006), “Interactions Between Monetary and Fiscal Policy: How Monetary Conditions Affect Fiscal Consolidation”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 521, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/414663503428.
