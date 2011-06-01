Well designed emission trading systems are environmentally effective and economically efficient instruments to address emissions of CO2 and other greenhouse gases. This paper discusses interactions that can occur when a cap-and-trade based emission trading system is combined with overlapping policy instruments (environmentally related taxes, subsidies, ‘command-and-control regulations, information instruments, etc.), addressing emissions stemming from the same sources.
Interactions Between Emission Trading Systems and Other Overlapping Policy Instruments
Working paper
OECD Green Growth Papers
Abstract
