This joint OECD-UNIDO report identifies investment and related policies to enhance linkages between small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Southeast Asia and multinational enterprises (MNEs) and their impacts on SME outcomes in Southeast Asia. It is part of a joint OECD-UNIDO project comprising new policy research, quantitative and qualitative data collection and capacity building activities to support the development of linkages between SMEs and MNEs in Southeast Asia.