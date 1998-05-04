Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Integrating Distressed Urban Areas

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264162884-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (1998), Integrating Distressed Urban Areas, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264162884-en.
Go to top