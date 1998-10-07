Institutional Investors in the New Financial Landscape

Institutional investors (insurance companies, investment companies and pension funds) have been gaining in importance in both OECD and non-OECD countries. The institutionalisation of savings is having a profound impact on the structure and functioning of capital markets. Institutional investors are the main forces shaping the new financial landscape. This publication gives a comprehensive overview of the major driving forces behind recent trends, future prospects, financial market implications as well as regulatory and supervisory challenges related to the rise in institutional assets.