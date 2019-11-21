Skip to main content
Insights from OECD Phillips curve equations on recent inflation outcomes

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d1e97b18-en
Authors
David Turner, Thomas Chalaux, Yvan Guillemette, Elena Rusticelli
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Turner, D. et al. (2019), “Insights from OECD Phillips curve equations on recent inflation outcomes”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1579, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d1e97b18-en.
