Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Innovative Citizen Participation and New Democratic Institutions

Catching the Deliberative Wave
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/339306da-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), Innovative Citizen Participation and New Democratic Institutions: Catching the Deliberative Wave, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/339306da-en.
Go to top