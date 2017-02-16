Skip to main content
Innovation, patent location and tax planning by multinationals

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b08459e5-en
Authors
Øystein Bieltvedt Skeie, Åsa Johansson, Carlo Menon, Stéphane Sorbe
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Bieltvedt Skeie, Ø. et al. (2017), “Innovation, patent location and tax planning by multinationals”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1360, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b08459e5-en.
