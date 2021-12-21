Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Innovation and Data Use in Cities

A Road to Increased Well-being
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9f53286f-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Innovation and Data Use in Cities: A Road to Increased Well-being , OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9f53286f-en.
Go to top