Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Innovating to Learn, Learning to Innovate

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264047983-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2008), Innovating to Learn, Learning to Innovate, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264047983-en.
Go to top