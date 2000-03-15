Innovating Schools

It is now widely agreed that learning is pivotal in the "knowledge societies" of today and, still more, of tomorrow. It is also widely agreed that schools have a key role to play in laying the foundations for lifelong learning for all of us. But, how well are these aims being met? How innovative are schools as institutions? And what are some of the most promising examples across OECD countries from which we can learn?

This volume addresses these questions, drawing on a major OECD/Japan conference which was held in Hiroshima and attended by experts from 24 countries and a "virtual" conference conducted in parallel. It presents key trends and policy challenges regarding schools for today and tomorrow, from European traditions across to the different perspectives of the Asia-Pacific region, with a particular focus on Japan. Alongside expert chapters are the innovative schools themselves, with examples taken and synthesised from many of the countries that attended the Hiroshima conference. The volume addresses issues of curriculum, innovation and the achievement of lifelong learning in the schools of tomorrow.