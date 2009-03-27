Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Infrastructure Investment in Network industries

The Role of Incentive Regulation and Regulatory Independence
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/225261508320
Authors
Balázs Égert
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Égert, B. (2009), “Infrastructure Investment in Network industries: The Role of Incentive Regulation and Regulatory Independence”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 688, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/225261508320.
Go to top