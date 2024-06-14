Skip to main content
Industrial Subsidies in the OECD Economies

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/062357858637
Authors
Robert Ford, Wim Suyker
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Ford, R. and W. Suyker (1990), “Industrial Subsidies in the OECD Economies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 74, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/062357858637.
