Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Individual Learning Accounts

Panacea or Pandora's Box?
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/203b21a8-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
Deutsch

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), Individual Learning Accounts : Panacea or Pandora's Box?, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/203b21a8-en.
Go to top