This publication provides a detailed description of the Sources and Methods which were used in the compilation of the quantitative indicators published in the now discontinued quarterly Indicators of Industrial Activity, which was a unique source of short-term industrial statistics broken down by industrial sectors in OECD member countries. The indicators selected are indices of output, deliveries, new orders, unfilled orders, producer prices and employment. The statistics are classified according to the International Standard Industrial Classification (ISIC).
Indicators of Industrial Activity: 1998 Supplement
Sources and Methods: Quantitative Indicators