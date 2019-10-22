This paper explores the roles of existing and future independent sector regulators and their relationship with competition authorities. It was prepared as a background note for a discussion held at the OECD in December 2019 on independent sector regulators.
Independent Sector Regulators
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
