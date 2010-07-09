Skip to main content
Increasing the Impact of Trade Expansion on Growth

Lessons from Trade Reforms for the Design of Aid for Trade
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbphgwkl46-en
Jean-Jacques Hallaert
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Hallaert, J. (2010), “Increasing the Impact of Trade Expansion on Growth: Lessons from Trade Reforms for the Design of Aid for Trade”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 100, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbphgwkl46-en.
