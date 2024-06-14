Skip to main content
Increasing Financial Market Integration, Real Exchange Rates and Macroeconomic Adjustment

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/336243304330
Authors
Adrian Blundell-Wignall, Frank Browne
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Blundell-Wignall, A. and F. Browne (1991), “Increasing Financial Market Integration, Real Exchange Rates and Macroeconomic Adjustment”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 96, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/336243304330.
