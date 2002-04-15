Skip to main content
Increases in Business Investment Rates in OECD Countries in the 1990s

How Much Can be Explained by Fundamentals?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/688436342124
Authors
Florian Pelgrin, Sebastian Schich, Alain de Serres
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Pelgrin, F., S. Schich and A. de Serres (2002), “Increases in Business Investment Rates in OECD Countries in the 1990s: How Much Can be Explained by Fundamentals?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 327, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/688436342124.
