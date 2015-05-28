Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Incorporating Anchored Inflation Expectations in the Phillips Curve and in the Derivation of OECD Measures of Equilibrium Unemployment

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1gmq551wd-en
Authors
Elena Rusticelli, David Turner, Maria Chiara Cavalleri
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Rusticelli, E., D. Turner and M. Cavalleri (2015), “Incorporating Anchored Inflation Expectations in the Phillips Curve and in the Derivation of OECD Measures of Equilibrium Unemployment”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1231, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1gmq551wd-en.
Go to top