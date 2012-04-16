Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Income Inequality in the European Union

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9bdt47q5zt-en
Authors
Kaja Bonesmo Fredriksen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bonesmo Fredriksen, K. (2012), “Income Inequality in the European Union”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 952, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9bdt47q5zt-en.
Go to top